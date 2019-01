Fayose visits victims of Iworoko Ekiti accident

urges prayers over incessant deaths

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has commiserated with families of victims of the yesterday’s accident in

Iworoko Ekiti, involving an articulated vehicle, calling for prayers to avert incessant deaths in the State.



His Media Aide, Lere Olayinka said in a statement that Fayose, who said the accident was disastrous, described the number of lives lost in the state in the last three months as alarming.

Addressing the people, the former governor promised to assist the victims in his own little way, calling on well meaning Nigerians to

come to their aid.

“I commiserate with Kabiyesi and the entire people of Iworoko Ekiti for this tragedy. May God console the families of those who died and

heal the injured,” he said



He called for prayers to avert further loss of lives in the state, saying; “The rate at which lives are being lost in Ekiti now is

worrisome. I think it is spiritual and we must seek the face of the Lord for spiritual cleansing of our land.

At least 15 persons were confirmed dead in an auto accident on Saturday night .

The crash occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night when a truck loaded with rice lost control and rammed into a popular market in the town.

Witnesses said that the truck crashed into three shops, a commercial bus filled with passengers and traders at the ever-busy market.

A huge crowd of sympathisers besieged the scene on Sunday morning while the timely arrival of Ekiti Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, prevented some angry youths from a mob action.

Among the dead was a mother, her child, a Youth Corps member, traders and some students of the Ekiti State University in the town.

Speaking at the scene, the deputy governor commiserated with families who lost their loved ones and the injured receiving treatment at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, (EKSUTH).



Egbeyemi appealed for calm, saying government was deeply touched by the crash and the number of lives lost.

” The state governor condoles with families of those who have lost dear ones. We pray for their souls to rest in peace.

” Government will also ensure that those who were wounded have their hospital bills paid for.

“However, we appeal to our youths to exercise restraint and calm down by not causing trouble. No one wishes for this kind of tragedy to happen.

“And no amount of anger and violence will bring back those already dead. So let us be calm, ” he said.

NAN reports that Egbeyemi later visited the injured at the emergency ward of EKSUTH where the bodies of the dead were also deposited.

He assured the hospital that their bills would be paid by the state government.

Meanwhile, Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said he would address the media as soon as full details of the accident was made available to the command.