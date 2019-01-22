Fayemi sacks EKSU Vice Chancellor, other Heads of state-owned institutions

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Tuesday approved the removal of the Vice- Chancellor (V-C) of the Ekiti State University, (EKSU), Prof. Sam Oye-Bandele.

Fayemi performed the function in his capacity as the visitor to the state owned-institution.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, stated this in a statement he released to journalists in Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebode said the sack was sequel to the consideration and the adoption of the White Papers on the reports of the Visitation and Fact-Finding Panels by the State Executive Council.

Oyebode said the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Dr Kolawole Ogundipe, and the Provost of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Prof. Mojisola Oyarekua were also sacked.

According to the statement, the most senior officials are to take over the running of the institutions pending the appointment of substantive heads.

He said that in the case of EKSU, the Deputy Vice- Chancellor (Academics), Prof (Mrs) Olubunmi Ajayi, should take charge in an acting capacity.

He said this would be pending the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor by the institution’s Governing Council.

The CPS said the governor had also approved the appointment of Mrs Folakemi Falore as the Sole Administrator for the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero-Ekiti.

“As approved by the State Executive Council, the Governing Councils’ immediate task is the implementation of the approved recommendations of the White Paper.

“In the case of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero, the Sole Administrator is responsible for implementing the White Paper.

Oyebode added that the governor had also approved the immediate constitution of new governing councils for the affected state institutions.

He said that they would be sworn-in on Monday.