Father of 7 killed over love affair with widow in Enugu

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu—A 54-year-old father of seven, Nicholas Eze, has been reportedly killed in Enugu State by an enraged man, who accused him of sleeping with his aged mother.

Nicholas, alias Odobo, was said to have been killed with a shovel by the second son of the woman, who is also married with two children.

Police sources confirmed the killing, saying the suspect reportedly gave himself up at the Enugu Ezike Police Station, shortly after the incident.

The deceased, a former commercial driver from Umuidenyi, Aji, Enugu Ezike, Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, was said to have ignored warnings from his children and those of his lover against going out with the woman (name withheld), who had nine grown up children for her late husband.

… vigilante kills 19-yr-old boy

This was even as a 19-year-old SS3 student of Aji High School, Osita Ugwuanyi, was also said to have been killed by a member of the Neighbourhood Watch, Aji, while watching some masquerades at the village square.

Late Ugwuanyi, a native of Umuogilieze, Isiugwu in the local government was killed by the vigilante (name withheld), who is now helping the Police in their investigations. The deceased student was killed at Aji, where he grew up with his grandmother.

His uncle, Ejike Onoja, told Vanguard at Aji, yesterday: “Osita was a very quiet boy, who would have sat for his Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, this year.”

According to Ejike, Osita’s parents, Mrs and Mrs Simon Ugwuanyi, brought him to stay with his grandmother at the age of three, adding that the deceased had never quarrelled with anybody or known to be following any bad group before he was murdered by the suspect, who had earlier killed another person in the same village.

‘We warned Eze to stay away from the widow’

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to bury the two bodies. A relation of Odobo said the family would not pursue the case of his murder, adding that they warned him several times to leave the woman alone, following complaints from both his own children and those of the woman.

The relative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We will fix the date of his burial after a visit to the Police tomorrow(today). His death is shameful. Our brother had seven children, who he never sent to school.

“His former lover was older than him. She has nine grown up children, who repeatedly warned him to keep away from their mother.

“We will bury him quietly after tomorrow’s (today’s) visit to the Police.”

Also, Osita Ugwuanyi’s relations said they were expecting the relations of the suspected killer of the young boy tomorrow(today), adding that they had earlier visited the traditional ruler of Isiugwu community, Igwe Fabian Eke, to plead for peaceful resolution of the matter.