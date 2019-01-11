Father of 3 makes N200,000 monthly from charcoal business in Kaduna

A 29-year-old man, Yusuf Adamu, on Friday, said he makes an average sale of N200,000 monthly from charcoal business.

Adamu, who is a father to three children and a resident of Rigasa, Kaduna state told newsmen that he started the business with three sacks of charcoal valued N4, 500.

“I started three years ago with zero capital; I collected three sacks from the dealers and pay them after sale in which I deduct and save the profit”, he explained.

Adamu said he began the business by the road side, but now owns a shop and buys 10 to 15 bags of coal for retailing.

He added that he usually packaged the charcoal according to kilogram in a nylon bag and sell them at the rate of N100 to N200 to customers.

When asked about his educational level, Yusuf stated that he had no opportunity to go to school but was doing his best to make sure his children got quality education.

Adamu said his target is to become a distributor of the charcoal, adding that the business had paid his bills over the years.

He urged youths not to belittle any business, as most people started from small businesses to grow into successful people in life. (NAN)