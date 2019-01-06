Fans protest Nasarawa FA’s failure to conduct election

Some football stakeholders in Nasarawa State have protested the inability of the state’s Football Association (FA) to put machinery in place for the conduct of election as directed by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

They expressed their grievances in a protest letter signed by Yaro Abdulqudus, Jibadau Sale, Abubakar Idris in Lafia on Sunday.

Copies of the letter was also made availiable to the NFF, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development and Nasarawa State FA.

The protesters alleged that the FA had refused to act on a letter by the NFF dated Nov. 28, 2018, directing all state FAs to list electoral and appeal committee members, provide election guidelines as provided by the electoral committee and the state FA statute, proposed election date, venue and provide any other information in relation to the election.

They appealed to the NFF to take measures that would compel the FA to follow NFF process of election in ensuring that it was transparent in the interest of football development in the state as well as ensure peace, unity and development of sports.

According to them, failure to follow due process will violate the extant laws establishing the federation, hence the need for the state FA to be transparent to calm the rising tension.

Reacting, Mohammed Alkali, Nasarawa State FA Chairman, confirmed receipt of the letter sent to the state FA by the NFF Secretary General, Mohammed Sanusi.

He added that he had since acted on the content of the letter, while waiting for further directives from the ministry.

“Nasarawa state FA in receipt of the letter like other state FAs is to submit a proposal for the constitution of electoral committee, appeal committee and suggest a date for the election and send it to the federation for the approval.

“Like other states, Nasarawa State has submitted to the federation and it is when the federation approves our submission that plans will be made known to the public.

“For now, persons of integrity have been selected for the electoral and appeals committees. We are now awaiting feedback from the federation,” he said.

Alkali said he was disappointed that the protesters who are not even members of any association had gone too far over the matter without even making serious inquiry on whether steps had been taken or not.

“We know who is behind this and who instigated the three persons who are protesting.

“This is not the first time Adamu Shigafata, a one time chairman of Nasarawa State Supporters Club, will intrude in football association activities in the state.

“The first thing he did was that he went to the ministry to tell them that the FA is the cause of the problems facing Nasarawa United.

“I want to assure you that time will tell. We know the source of the letter. We know what he is doing, but I want to assure the people that we will continue to uphold the laws that guide us in football,” he said. (NAN)