Fabregas in tears as he says goodbye at Stamford Bridge

By idowu Bankole

Fabregas in tears as he says his goodbyes at Stamford Bridge for a final time, after a 500 games in English football.

After over 500 appearances in English football, Cesc Fàbregas bids an emotional goodbye to chelsea and premier league fans at Stamford bridge.

Gaizka Mendieta told news men that Cesc Fàbregas: “came to the Premier League very young and made a huge impact at Arsenal and Chelsea.” “The fans love him. He’s definitely a living legend of the Premier League and for Spain.”

Cesc was applauded by the Stamford Bridge crowd as his time in English football comes to an end.

He has more goals than Gareth Bale, Christian Eriksen and Ian Rush. He has more appearances than Gary Cahill, David Seaman and Robbie Keane. He’s recorded more assists than any other player except for Ryan Giggs in the Premier League.

Cesc Fabregas says goodbye to the premier league having played 501 Games with 81 Goals , 149 Assists. winning two Premier Leagues, two FA Cups, one League Cup and a Community Shield A brilliant career in English football.