Ezekwesili to Buhari: You’re grave danger to our fragile democracy

Victor Ogunyinka

Former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has declared the move by President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, as an unconstitutional action.

Ezekwesili, who is the convener of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) has questioned the move of the president, asking that “What happened to the Constitutional provision 292 on the Discipline of Judges?”

In a tweet to show her displeasure, she advised President Buhari to “immediately reverse” what she described as “the constitutional violation.

“Unconstitutional action! You, Mr President @ MBuhari are a grave danger to our fragile Democracy. What happened to the Constitutional provision 292 on the Discipline of Judges? Nigerians will not allow you the license to imperil our Democracy. We shall # Fight4Naija. It is OUR DUTY.

“There are only but a few Nigerians today that are not shocked and embarrassed at the case made against the CJN but come on, Mr President @ MBuhari , you have GROSSLY ABUSED the principle of Separation of Powers in our Democracy by FAILING TO FOLLOW DUE PROCESS. Reverse that ABUSE.

“You know what’s worse, @ NGRPresident @ MBuhari , it is the fact that observers of your usual nepotistic instincts could already predict where you were headed with the Judiciary. You DIVIDE your people too much by your words and actions. We have had enough of such poor Leadership.

“So, I advise the @ NGRPresident to immediately reverse this constitutional violation and take the matter to the @ NGRSenate so 2/3 of them can consistent with their power of confirmation and sack do the right thing on this matter. Don’t truncate our Democracy. It was HARD won.”

