Ezekwesili: It’s too late to withdraw from presidential poll — INEC

Why I withdrew —Ezekwesili

ACPN aligns with Buhari, denounces Ezekwesili’s action

By Emmanuel Aziken, Clifford Ndujihe & Omeiza Ajayi

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, told, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, the presidential candidate of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, that it is too late to withdraw from the February 16 presidential poll.

Reason: Withdrawal from the presidential poll can only be done in writing to INEC not later than 45 days to the election and the time line elapsed on November 17, 2018.

The presidential election is 22 days away. Given the INEC’s position, Ezekwesili is still seen as the presidential candidate of the ACPN in the eyes of the law, while her party logo would appear alongside 72 others taking part in the presidential election on February 16.

Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman , Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a statement, said November 17 was the last date for withdrawal, adding:“It is impossible for any presidential candidate to withdraw from the race now.

According to the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2019 General Election, the last day for withdrawal by candidates or replacement of withdrawn candidates by political parties was November 17, 2018 for Presidential and National Assembly Elections. The deadline for Ezekwesili or any candidate in that category to withdraw or be replaced has passed.”

Section 35 of the Electoral Act, which gives the deadline for withdrawal from any election, states: “A candidate may withdraw his candidature by notice in writing signed by him and delivered by himself to the political party that nominated him for the election and the political party shall convey such withdrawal to the Commission not later than 45 days to the election.”

Dr. Ezekwesili, in a statement by the spokesperson for the Obiageli Ezekwesili Presidential Campaign Organisation, Ozioma Ubabukoh, yesterday morning, said she withdrew from the race from extensive discussions with Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

She said the action was part of her contribution towards building a coalition to defeat All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 16, 2019 election.

According to her, the action is also prompted by an examination of the country’s electoral environment sequel to the 2019 presidential debate of Saturday, January 19, 2019.

She said: “This decision followed extensive consultations with leaders from various walks of life across the country over the past few days. I deem it necessary for me to focus on helping to build a veritable coalition to ensure a viable alternative to the #APCPDP in the forthcoming elections.

“It is my ardent belief that this broad coalition for a viable alternative has now become more than ever before, an urgent mission for and on behalf of Nigerian citizens. I have, therefore, chosen to lead the way in demonstrating the much needed patriotic sacrifice for our national revival and redirection.

“I wish to state that over the past three months, I have been in private, but extended talks with other candidates to birth a coalition that would allow Nigerians to exercise their choice without feeling helplessly encumbered by the evil twins of #APCPDP…

‘’However, despite resistance from the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria on these and other issues, I have decided that it is now necessary to show by action and example my determination on this issue by stepping down my candidacy so as to focus squarely on building the coalition to a logical conclusion.”

Meanwhile, Ubabukoh thanked Nigerians, including campaign donors and volunteers, who supported Ezekwesili, saying: “Every money donated to the campaign and funds spent will be accounted for in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, ACPN has reacted to Ezekwesili’s withdrawal, saying the former Education Minister only tried to use its platform to negotiate a ministerial position in the next political dispensation.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, yesterday, the party said Ezekwesili never consulted with the party before taking the action.

Those who addressed the press on behalf of the party were its National Chairman and running mate to Dr Ezekwesili, Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima; National Secretary, Chief Paul Isamede; Deputy National Chairman, South, Otunba Bosun Omosule; and his counterpart for the North, Alhaji Ibrahim Goronyo.

They said they were not surprised but received with consternation Ezekwesili’s withdrawal, which was to preempt the decision that the party would have reached after its meeting, yesterday.

“She only preempted the decision we would have reached today (yesterday), which was to withdraw her candidacy and give it to somebody else,” Galadima said.

BMO mocks Ezekwesili

Also, the Buhari Media Organisation, BMO, said Ezekwesili owes 190 million Nigerians an apology and serious explanation on her real intention for joining a presidential race that she knew she had no capacity and intention to see through

BMO commended the ACPN for endorsing President Buhari for a second term in office after its candidate bowed out of the contest.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the BMO said Ezekwesili’s failed presidential bid is a clear indication that she is an inconsistent person with little or no capacity to understand Nigerian politics.

“We are not surprised that she has opted out of the race because it was clearly out of her depth as a pseudo- activist and opportunist without real political clout and pedigree. Just like her former party acknowledged, the short-lived stint she had as a presidential candidate showed that she had nothing substantial to offer or contribute to political discourse beyond online rants and thoughtless invectives.’’