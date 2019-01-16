Ezebiri community’ll vote Okowa—Obie

By Onozure Dania

Mr. Godwin Obie, Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Security, has assured the governor of the resolve by Ezebiri community to return him to Government House.

Obie, while fielding questions from newsmen at Ogo-Eze Primary School during the inauguration of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bomadi Local Government Campaign Committee, commended Okowa and the PDP administration in the state for the numerous projects spread around Ogo-Eze Ward 10.

He noted that a lot still has to be done, especially checking the coastal erosion threatening the existence of Ezebiri community.

He decried that the erosion in the community has made it very difficult for prospective property developers to build, because of the required height of DPC.