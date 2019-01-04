Experts canvass for capital investment in financial services sector

By Rosemary Onuoha

Experts have said that economic opportunity and capital investments are critical to financial services success in sub-Saharan Africa.

Co-founder of Cellulant, a digital payments provider, Bolaji Akinboro, said that Cellulant was able to do a complete overhaul of the Agric ecosystem through its transparent operational models.

Speaking at the just concluded Global Endeavor gala in New York City, Akinboro said, “The business of agriculture is viewed as a charity venture; whereas it is a huge business opportunity. From the Nigerian perspective, we spent years building a digital ecosystem that comprises of all the stakeholders in agriculture and currently, our technology powers food from the farm to the fork.

“Agriculture business can and should be funded by private capital. For us in Cellulant, public capital laid the foundation on which private capital now drives its business growth. Tens of millions of farmers across the continent use our blockchain-enabled technology to connect to markets, we help them sell their goods widely, more easily, and at a fair price — increasing their income by an average of over $1,000.”

Also speaking, Co-CEO of Cellulant, Ken Njoroge said, “Cellulant’s technology is also creating new jobs and democratizing access to banking by empowering micro-entrepreneurs to set up neighborhood banker kiosks, which provide financial services such as loans, cash withdrawal, and bill payment in historically unbanked communities.”