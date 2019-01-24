Expert wants govt. to promote digital services for broadband usage

A software developer, Mr Bola Agboola, has urged government at all levels to promote the kind of digital services

that will give room for more usage of broadband.

Agboola, who is also the Managing-Director of Ximalog Global Solution, made the call in an interview with Newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The Broadband penetration is measured by the number of subscribers per 100 inhabitants.

Broadband connections comprise both fixed and wireless services offering connectivity with download speeds greater than 256kbit/seconds, while

Fixed services include Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), Cable and Fibre.

The software developer said that with the achievement of 31 per cent broadband penetration by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC),

services could be more efficient, reliable, affordable and available.

According to him, government should ensure massive investment in services related to broadband because Nigeria has the largest telecoms market in Africa.

He listed some of the areas where government can invest in these services to include having an e-government secretariat where at least 60 to 70 per

cent of government services will be run online.

He added that “incentives should be given to operators like submarine companies that can lay Fibre optic cables of broadband in the country

so that they can expand their services and increase investment in such sectors.

“The measure will make broadband available at reduced cost for all Nigerians.”

Agboola said that there was also the need to overcome infrastructure and policy challenges that inhibit growth in the ICT sector.

He added that the challenges could be overcome by using satellites networks, cables and digital subscriber lines.