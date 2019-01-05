Excited Nnewi Philanthropist offers quintuplets UK, USA varsity scholarships

….Says philanthropy is a virtue his late mother imbibed in him

By Vincent Ujumadu

WHEN the parents of the quintuplets delivered in August last year at a maternity hospital at Otolo Nnewi were invited by a philanthropist, Sir Lois Carter Onwugbenu to visit his country home at Uguagu Nnewi on 31st December, 2018, little did they know that the future of the five children would be secured for life through exposure to the best quality of education in the world as their parents were assured that their children would attend their tertiary education abroad.

At the time the quintuplets were delivered four months ago, Onwugbenu was outside the country, but apparently touched by the stories that the parents of the babies were virtually unemployed, he sent some of his staff to find out the condition of the children and get back to him. On confirming that the couple was poor and could not even pay the hospital bill, he directed that the bill be offset immediately and instantly promised to take over the training of the children. On December 31 2018 when the quintuplets came to Onwugbenu’s country home at Nnewi, they and their parents looked very healthy.

Their father, Mr. Abuchi Odo-Ezugwu, who initially ran away on hearing that his wife was delivered of five babies, was full of life and showered praises on Onwugbenu for rescuing his family.

Onwugbenu, who operates a Foundation that has 150 persons benefiting from his scholarship programme at the secondary and tertiary school levels, usually sets aside the last day of every year to interact and fete the beneficiaries of his scholarship scheme. Among those invited were Mr. and Mrs. Abuchi Odo-Ezugwu, parents of the quintuplets and their entire house hold. So, they came with their nine children and a lady they hired to be assisting Mrs. Odo-Ezugwu in taking care of the babies.

Being the first time Onwugbenu set eyes on the babies and their parents, he became very excited and instantly promised that unlike most of the beneficiaries of his scholarship who are studying in various universities in Nigeria, the quintuplets would have their university education in the United Kingdom, UK, and the United States of America, USA. The pronouncement threw everybody present into wild jubilation, but left the parents of the babies speechless.

Onwugbenu said with his Foundation set to take care of the nursery, primary and secondary education of the five children, they would be sent to the UK and USA for their university education.

He said: “They are special children and I have adopted them as my own children. In fact, any of them who wants to answer my name is free to do so. Because they came into the world in a special way, we have to take care of them in a special way. Their university education will be in the UK and USA.

He also told the audience the story of a mother of another quintuplets delivered at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi in which the father of the children absconded five years ago and has not surfaced to date. “When I heard the babies and their mother could not be discharged from hospital because nobody could pay their hospital bill, I rushed to place and paid it and promised to also train them up to university level. Although one of the babies died one year after, these surviving four would be trained by my Foundation up to the university level, like other beneficiaries,” he said.

According to Onwugbenu, philanthropy is a virtue his late mother imbibed in him, recalling that his late mother was always drumming it into his ears that one did not have to be very rich before assisting people.

“I recall how my mother was hosting many religious groups and celebrating with the less privileged and she advised me to give at all times because giving makes one happy. That advice has always guided me and I hope my own children will also take after me in giving,” he further said.

To ensure that the promise would be kept even if he retired from active service, Onwugbenu invited his first son, Emeka, who is an American trained businessman to also make a commitment towards fulfilling his promise, which the young man did in the presence of the audience.

Mr. Emeka Onwugbenu, while assuring his father of sustaining the Foundation, promised that the amount for the scholarship would be reviewed upwards this year in view of the economic hardship in the country and the fact that naira was losing so much value. He also urged the beneficiaries to identify with the family in terms of attending the annual get together, regretting that of about 20 persons that had graduated from the scholarship scheme, only four were present during the December 31, 2018 get together.

Saturday Vanguard recalls that the Louis Carter Foundation started in 2013 with 43 students – 20 university students and 23 secondary students. Some of the university students have graduated, while those in the secondary school are in their SS3. To date, there are 156 beneficiaries, including the two sets of the quintuplets.