Ex-Gov. Nnamani visits Enugu Govt House, 12 years after

*Thanks Gov. Ugwuanyi for his benevolence

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani who was former governor of Enugu State has thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for giving him due recognition as a former first citizen of the state and facilitating his visit to the Government House, 12 years after he left office.

Nnamani, who was given a heroic welcome yesterday after an unprecedented crowd of supporters from across the state accompanied him into the Lion Building, amid much jubilation and excitement thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for “giving me a second chance”.

Addressing his host and audience after various speakers had eulogized him, the former governor said that “Ugwuanyi has wiped my tears”.

Describing the governor as “a great man, a man of inestimable greatness and tremendous humility”, Nnamani added that “he is a man of grace, a man of honour, a man of uncommon valor, a man of uncommon humility and a man of God”

According to him, “He (Ugwuanyi) has sown a seed in my life for giving me a second chance. He has re-invigorated me. He is a man of inestimable greatness. He is a man that is gifted. His name is Ifeanyi and nothing is impossible with God.

“I am very grateful. I am thanking all of you and the governor who made this possible. I am very surprised with level of reception I am getting. The reason why I said I was surprised is that this is the 12th year since I last stepped into this government house.”