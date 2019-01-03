Ex-Bayelsa Dep Gov’s brother drags Operation Delta Safe to court, demands N5bn damages

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—A brother of former Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Princewill Ekisimene-Ebebi, has dragged the authorities of Operation Delta Safe before a Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, demanding N5 billion as damages for his alleged “detention for 134 days without trial and violation of his fundamental rights.”

Ebebi, in the suit, is praying the court to declare that his “arrest and subsequent detention without proper food and medical attention and subjection to torture violates his fundamental rights to dignity of his person;

“He also wants the court to “declare that his detention without the opportunity to speak and contact his family violates his right to private and family life and a declaration that his detention without an opportunity to conference with his lawyer to prepare his defence or appeal against the respondents violates his right to fair hearing.”

‘Why they detained me’

According to Ebebi, the suit became imperative as he suffered intimidation, including arrests of his acquaintances by operatives of Operation Delta Safe, following his petition against the activities of alleged sabotage of the operatives in combating activities of illegal bunkerers and oil thieves in Bayelsa State.

Hearing in the matter comes up February 6.