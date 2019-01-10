Even Atiku knows that his money’ll be safe with Buhari, says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and their presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, can’t deny that President Muhammadu Buhari is an honest man.

Osinbajo, who stated this while addressing the ‘Drive 4 Buhari-Osinbajo’ rally organised by the ‘I am Ready’ campaign group alongside other support groups on Tuesday in Abuja, said: “We will not allow them to come back. I think that the very right question has been asked; where will you rather put your money?

Atiku in Niger, promises women, youth employment

“If it is me, I will put my money in Buhari bank because even Buhari’s worst enemies know that he is an honest man; even the thieves know that he is an honest man.

“Even the enemies will put their money in his bank because they know that their money will be safe in his bank; we have today an honest man as president, a man who will use the money for what it is meant.

Osinbajo meets Hausa community leader in Lagos

“Even Atiku knows that Buhari is an honest man; and he can never deny that; nobody can deny that; that is the kind of leader we want for our country today.”

Osinbajo said the Buhari-led administration had made giant strides in the last three years.