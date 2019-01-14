Ethiope indigenes’ll jettison Ogboru, vote for Okowa — Oboroh

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—FORMER Chairman of Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Tony Oboroh, yesterday, said the people of the area would jettison Chief Great Ogboru and vote massively for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Oboroh who stated this in a chat with our correspondent, said Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was the only party that has the interest of the people at heart.

He said: “We will not allow the sufferings All Progressives Congress, APC, has brought on Nigerians at the federal level get to us in Delta. We will not allow APC bring their bad governance near us in Delta.”

Noting that Okowa had performed well in the last three years plus, he said: “As you can see, Delta State has been given a facelift. In the area of road networks, human capital development, education, job creation and lot more, Okowa has done well.

“For us in Ethiope East council in particular, we are determined more than ever before to vote Okowa and all PDP candidates irrespective of the fact that Chief Great Ogboru is from here.

“This is not the time to play politics with sentiment, we are voting for a capable hand. We need a governor who is familiar with our problem.”

While calling on other well meaning Deltans to come out en mass and vote for Okowa, he said “The Urhobos, Ijaws, Itsekiris, Isokos, Ikas, Aniochas, Ndokwas, should all speak in once through ballot by re-electing our governor for a second term.”