Esure Ijebu residents mourn as 86-year-old monarch is laid to rest

Traditional rites have begun to commemorate the death of the Obelu of Esure, Oba Kamoru Sansi, who died on Wednesday in a road crash, while travelling to Ibadan.

The Ijebu Traditional Council under the authority of the Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, announced the commencement of the rites on Saturday.

The statement was signed by Otunba Jandu Etumora, Otunba Soga and Otunba Osifisan, the Baale Atoro, Ekeji and Eketa of Esure-Ijebu and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

“We were implored to comply with the Obas-In-Council (OIC) resolution of March 1997 on the burial of Obas’ in Ijebuland.

“In a nutshell, the Obelu of Esure, Alaiyeluwa Oba Kamoru Sansi “ti waja” and was buried on Thursday, 10th of January 2019 at Esure.

“May the soul of our revered Kabiyesi Obelu, JANDU II Rest in Peace by the grace of our Creator, Olodumare, amen.

“No funeral is done for Obas. However a memorial will be done next year by His Grace,” the chiefs said.

NAN reports that the late monarch, Sansi was the father to renowned philanthropist and founder, Lifeforte International Schools, Mrs Sarah Olubi-Johnson.

In a tribute made available to newsmen, erstwhile senator in Ogun-East and former Ogun Commissioner for Agriculture, Sen. Olugbenka Kaka extolled the late monarch for his virtues.

Kaka praised Oba Sansi for his simplicity, humility , contentment, philanthropy and social responsibility while on the throne.

He said that the late monarch made his marks on the sands of time adding that his memory would linger on from generations to generations.

“At 86, the exit of Kabiyesi, from mother earth, leaves a vacuum that will be extremely difficult to fill, if not impossible.

“The vacuum is not only created in Esure Ijebu, but Ijebuland as a whole, Ogun State, Nigeria and indeed the World, in general,” Kaka said.

Reports have it that Esure is a town in Ijebuland, located in Ijebu-East Local Government Area, Ogun.