Erratic Power Supply: ‘FG must adopt National Energy Policy’

By Prince Okafor

The Federal Government has been called upon to adopt a National Energy Policy (NER) that will end the erratic power supply affecting businesses across the country, as well as hold the executives accountable for their inability to provide Nigerians sustainable electricity.

The President of Good Governance Initiative, GGI, and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Diamond Logistic, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, made this called at press conference in Lagos.

Mbisiogu said the policy will define the roles required for petroleum, gas, coal, hydroelectricity, solar power, nuclear power and any other sources and also hold our leaders, particularly the executive accountable for inability to provide Nigeria and Nigerians sustainable and cheap electricity.

He stated that a recent statistics revealed that Nigerians spend an average of N60,000 per month on fuel and maintenance of their generating sets, yet government insists it cannot pay more than N30,000 per month as salary, even as over ten thousand Nigerian youths and families have lost their lives to incessant cases of generating fumes.

In his words, “We all know that over the years, the gas sector in Nigeria has yielded significant results, earning huge revenue from exports. But it appears that the efficiency in the gas sector has not been effectively aligned with that of the power sector so that we can have a situation where we can distribute gas for electricity generation as it is being done in most of the industrialized nations.

“This would be in line with government’s policy resolve to diversify the source of our energy.”

He commended the government for the implementation of its renewable energy policy with the connection of about 450 shops at the popular Iponri market in Lagos with solar power.