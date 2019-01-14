Enugu: Sen. Eze urges police to unravel those behind burning campaign vehicles

Sen. Ayogu Eze, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Enugu State, on Monday called on the police to unravel those behind burning campaign vehicles in Enugu.

Recalls that six campaign vehicles belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP0 were on Sunday evening, Jan. 13, burnt by suspected arsonist where the vehicles were parked in a workshop for branding to the party’s colour.

Eze in a statement issued on Monday in Enugu by Director of Information, Ayogu Eze Campaign Organisation, Mr Okey Ezirigwe decried the action.

Eze urged the police to take all the necessary steps to unearth the people behind the violence.

“These creeping acts of violence, which appear to be coming as a foretaste of the unsavory broth being prepared for the people of Enugu State in the forthcoming elections by those desperate to retain power, is rapidly slipping out of hand,’’ he said.

The APC candidate deplored any act of arson or violence perpetrated by any person or group in the name of politics.

“Much as we should sympathise with owners of the said vehicles over this undesirable conflagration, we thank God no life was lost.

“We regret the hasty conclusion of the PDP that the fire incident was a case of arson involving the opposition parties in the state even when they acknowledged to have reported the incident to the appropriate authorities whom they claimed they had implicit faith in their capacity to bring the culprits to book.

“We view this preemptive allegation with suspicion and compelled to presume this was a self-perpetrated arson involving the PDP, aimed to elicit public sympathy over their wobbling re-election bid, while painting the opposition parties in bad light,’’ he noted.

According to him, “we have nothing to say to them on this except to once again urge the police to diligently investigate the matter to find out the true culprits.’’

Eze noted that the claim that ‘there was practically no attempt at campaigning’ on our part was another of their usual falsehood.

“In reality, the only party campaigning towards the elections in Enugu State is the APC.

“We have done highly successful zonal rallies in Enugu North and Enugu East senatorial zones. This is preparatory to our local government tours which are just about commencing.

“We are firing from all cylinders, our governorship house-to-house campaign is ongoing, our Senate, Houses of Representatives and Assembly candidates are campaigning practically every day in their wards and constituencies,’’ he added.