Enugu Guber Poll: Support for Ugwuanyi overwhelming – PFN Chairman

The Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Enugu State, Bishop Godwin Madu, has described the gale of endorsements for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi by the people from various facets of the society as overwhelming and a sign of good leadership.

Bishop Madu who spoke during the New Year prayer rally organized by Enugu State workers, yesterday at the new state secretariat, thanked God for the New Year and appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for entrusting the state to the hands of God.

Describing Ugwuanyi as “a kindhearted governor and a man we know for his dividends of democracy”, the PFN chairman commended him for making the welfare of the workers one of his administration’s priorities, stating that “we no longer thank the governor for payment of salaries regularly, but for paying the 13th month salary every year”.

The cleric told Gov. Ugwuanyi that it was because of the peace and good governance he has entrenched that “the labour force in Enugu State is standing behind you; the social community and the religious community are standing with you”, proclaiming that “your tenure as governor is eight years”.

Bishop Madu who agreed with the theme of the prayer rally that “All Power Belongs to God”, noted that “everywhere he (Ugwuanyi) went it is endorsement”. He added that Gov. Ugwuanyi has enjoyed such tremendous goodwill and support from the people because of his humility and uncommon style of leadership and prayed fervently for the governor’s victory at the March governorship election and more God’s blessings in his life and family.

Prayers were also offered by other clergymen for the progress of the state, Nigeria, workers/pensioners/union leaders, and successful and hitch-free general election.

In his address, Gov. Ugwuanyi applauded the organized labour in the state for initiating and sustaining the inspiring and highly uplifting religious event, “to give God praise and glory for the love and compassion He showered on us in the previous years and to seek His grace, guidance, protection and all round favour in this New Year”.

The governor, who pointed out that his administration committed Enugu State into the hands of God at its inception “because He alone was the reason why we are here”, stated that “we will therefore continue to seek His face in prayer at all times and in all circumstances”.

According to him, “prayer is the key to all things that are good and it has certainly been the key to our survival and progress as a state and as a people, especially in these challenging times”.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to things of God, the governor thanked workers in Enugu State and indeed all the people of the state for their unrelenting prayers, overwhelming solidarity, cooperation, support and endorsements, saying: “It has been a journey of praise and everything shall surely end in praise because Enugu State is truly in the hands of God”.