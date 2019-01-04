Enugu diaspora group to invest $5m in moribund industries

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—ENUGU State indigenes in the Diaspora, under the aegis of Enugu Diaspora Alliance, EDA, have announced plans to invest $5 million in reviving some moribund industries and shoring up infrastructural and educational development of the state in 2019.

President of the group, Mr. Ayobanna Ikeanumba, who dropped the hint during the group’s annual home-coming and get-together in Enugu recently, said that aside investing in the moribund industries, the group would also partner international organisations and the state government to invest in health, education and security of the state.

He said that the association was taking the think-home philosophy of the Igbo man seriously; hence it is mobilising her members and development organisations to pull resources together to invest in the state both as corporate organisation and individual enterprises.

Ayobanna urged the people of the state to vote wisely and according to their conscience in the 2019 general elections so that only those with track record of achievements and public spirited philosophy would be elected into the various positions ranging from governorship to state/national assembly and presidency.

He said that Enugu USA, a chapter of the group last year provided 120,000 copies of academic curriculum to Enugu State Ministry of Education, 10,000 books to the Institute of Management and Technology, IMT, and over N10 million on drugs for the people through her medical mission.

“We are mobilising our people big time. We have a bigger agenda for 2019. As a matter of fact, to be specific, we are aiming to raise about $5 million to be invested directly into some industries in the state.

“We are not going to do it alone; we will partner with the right agencies of the state. So, we are thinking home seriously and that is what you see here today; you see people from all over the world, we have our members from Europe, US and all over.

“The message is one- bring as much as you can home. If we have about 500 persons bringing in like $2000, it makes a lot of sense, so that’s the agenda we have,” he said.