Enugu community vows to boycott 2019 elections over lack of infrastructure

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—OLOCHA, a community in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State has threatened to boycott the presidential and other elections this year if the infrastructural decay in the community is not reversed before the elections.

The community in a stakeholders meeting in the village square lamentented that the town despite being situated at the heart beat of Enugu West Senatorial zonal headquarters, has no electricity.

The community also said that the only source of water supply in Olocha community, Omalla stream, is becoming a threat to the people of the area because there is no bridge or culvert for safe passage.

Ondo Civil Service Commission presents report, hails Akeredolu on restructuring

Olocha community equally said that the classroom blocks of the community school have remained uncompleted for over 12 years.

In a statement by its leaders led by the chairman of the town union, Mr. Boniface Egwu, the community said: “The present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi have not done anything to remember Olocha community.

“We have been participating extensively in every election being conducted in the nation and therefore deserve equal treatment with others.

“Our continued suffering is an indication of visible failure on previous national and state leadership.

“Consequently, the community shall not partake in the coming elections at both national and state levels unless these earlier promises are made good.”