Enugu Assembly to pass 2019 budget

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—ENUGU State House of Assembly says it is now set to pass the 2019 appropriation bill into law as it has passed a second reading.

Recall that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on December 17, 2018 presented a budget estimate of N109,199,243,000.00 for the 2019 fiscal year before the State House of Assembly, urging them to ensure the speedy passage of the bill to enable his administration deliver the needed democracy dividends to the people.

Commenting on the debate on the bill after it was read for the second time on the floor of the House, Speaker, Hon. Edward Ubosi, referred the bill to different standing committees of the House for budget defence.