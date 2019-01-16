Enugu APC faction vows to re-elect Buhari

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—A faction of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State led by Okey Ogbodo has expressed their commitment to work for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general election.

Ogbodo who disclosed that Buhari improved on the lots of abandoned federal infrastructure in the South East zone and now giving hope to do more in his second term, pointed out that his re election would pave way for the tall dream of producing a president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The Enugu APC faction in their meeting, also appraised the appointment of Chief Ken Nnamani, a former senate president as a member of the 2019 Presidential Campaign Council, on the position of national vice chairman[South], assuring that Chief Nnamani will use his reputation to influence Ndigbo most especially and the entire Southern Nigeria to cast their votes for President Buhari better than they did in 2015.

Ogbodo who briefed newsmen after the meeting said: “After a thorough brainstorming session today, members of Enugu APC family loyal to my leadership expressed their undiluted and die hard support for the re-election bid of President Buhari for having proven that he loves Ndigbo by embarking on most of the federal projects in the zone that were either abandoned or neglected by the past administration of PDP.”