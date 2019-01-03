Emulate leadership qualities of Shagari, NASFAT, MPAC charge political leaders

Alhaji Kamil Bolarinwa,President of Nasrul Lahi l Fatih Society (NASFAT), has urged political leaders to emulate the good leadership qualities of the late Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

Shagari, a former President of Nigeria, (93) died on Friday at the National Hospital, Abuja and was buried on Saturday at his residence in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Bolarinwa, in a statement in Lagos on Sunday, said Shagari was not only a patriot but also a special breed of politician who stood in defence of unity and greatness of the country.

“His personal traits and attributes of truthfulness, transparency, probity and integrity earned him greater respect among his contemporaries and Nigerians.

“His was a life of service to his compatriots; having served as a teacher, administrator, politician and ultimately, the President of Nigeria.

“He was a detribalised Nigerian, he related with every part of Nigeria with uncommon fervour and love, thereby fostering peaceful coexistence and harmony.

“Late Alhaji Shehu Shagari will be remembered for laudable policies of his administration such as green revolution which succeeded in the provision of food abundance and jobs in the country in the 80s.

“Even though his administration was truncated, he bore no grudges against any succeeding administration till his death. “ As a matter of fact, he supported various administrations toward Nigeria’s peace and development.

In the same vein, the Muslim Public Affairs Center has said the former president will be remembered for his service to the nation at critical moments.

The Executive Chairman, MPAC, Kamor Disu in his condolence message to the nation, acknowledged that the former president’s uprightness was manifest in his work and many legacies. “Late Alhaji Sheu Shagari should be remembered for the great service he rendered to the nation at a crucial time that democracy in Nigeria was truly in its infancy, Disu said.

According to the MPAC head, the former president would be missed by all for his deeds, his words and epic achievements in and out of the highest office in the land. “We mourn the loss with complete submission to Allah, and joy that he certainly lived a fulfilled life in the service of the nation” he said, praying May Allah grant him forgiveness, light up his grave and admit him to Al-Jannah Firdous.