Emulate Buhari’s integrity, Nwosu tells Imo leaders

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—The Imo State governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Uche Nwosu, yesterday asked his fellow politicians in the state to learn from President Muhammadu Buhari’s integrity.

Nwosu made this call in Owerri, through the Director of Media and Publicity of his campaign organization, Jones Onwusanya, when he met with some political leaders from Orlu Local Government Area in the state.

READ ALSO: No conflict in President Buhari’s campaign organisations – Marwa

Nwosu said he learnt something from Buhari which he said was the issue of being patriotic to his country.

According to the release, “President Muhammadu Buhari is a rare Nigerian leader and patriot. He does not only preach integrity and probity in governance, he lives by those virtues. He is an epitome of prudence, transparency and patriotic leadership.

“For him, Nigeria and Nigerians come first before any other considerations. He has shown that his ambition is to leave a better country that the next generation of Nigerians will be proud of, rather than building castles and storing up personal wealth that he may never get to use.

“One thing I have learnt from the President is that a politician should first be a patriot before anything else. He has put his all into ensuring that Nigeria is better and that Nigerians prosper. He has not allowed his personal wishes to encroach on the progress of Nigeria. He does not just think for the good of Nigeria, he works tirelessly to make this possible.”