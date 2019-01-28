Emotions, as Peterside dedicates child after 10-year marriage

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chijioke Nwankpa

PORT HARCOURT— TEARS of joy flowed, yesterday, as Bishop Peterside Idah, ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper, dedicated Tamunoboma Destiny Gloria Idah, his first child, after 10 years of marriage to Dr. Emi Idah.

During the dedication at Royal House of Grace, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, General Overseer of the church, Zilly Aggrey, said commitment to serving God comes with trials that test our faith in God.

According to him, “the greater the trial, the greater the glory to be expected. The psychological torture brought upon this couple by those I call ‘African Inspectors,’ who visit couples shortly after marriage to find out if the wife is pregnant, obviously had been very traumatising and faith testing.

“There is no greater glory than that he weathered the storm and triumphed over the trial.”

Tearful Bishop Peterside, overwhelmed with joy, along with his wife, said: “Some friends and fellow pastors turned their backs on me and my family during our trying times. I was accused of using my sperm and my wife for juju to acquire power.

“They said that was the cause of our long wait for a child. In all these we remained resolute to continue serving God. I am happy we have proven all the lies and allegation wrong.

“I cannot thank God enough. I say to people, there is expiration to every trial. Ours just expired with the coming of Baby Destiny.”