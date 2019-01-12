Emotional moment when orphans, IDPs hugged Atiku in Plateau

The presidential flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has, during his visit to Plateau State, stopped over at the Bukuru Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camp where he was given a wholesome welcome by the people. The IDP camp houses people displaced from the herdsmen crisis ravaging the North Central. This was followed with tears of joy from some of the orphans and kids present, as they hugged him and did not want to let go.

The presidential aspirant, who grew up without his father, could easily connect with the kids since he saw similar condition while growing up in Jeddah Adamawa State. Atiku Abubakar spent a lot of time with the kids, asking them about their dreams and aspirations and hearing them out. He also made a 10 million naira donation to the children, before leaving the IDP.

There is almost an IDP camp in Nigeria for all the 36 states of the country. Borno, Yobe and Adamawa have turned into a large IDP camp, with the North Central and North West taking over in the insecurity gymnastics. Atiku Abubakar having been in this situation before, understands the plight of these people and Nigerians need him to make life meaningful for the IDPs again. In fact, Nigerians need Atiku mainly for his empathy and human feelings. Nigerians need a president that will make human-friendly policies.

His understanding of the needs of humans around him makes him a favorite for these IDPs and Nigerians in general. Nigerians will head to the polls in February 16th and the choice will be between a President that shoots protesters at sight, and a President that makes distressed Nigerians a priority.