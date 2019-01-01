Emotan Gardens: Subscribers rally family members, friends for more slots on back of impressive benefits

With work advancing on Emotan Gardens, the real estate project being developed by the Edo State Government through the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) and Mixta Nigeria, subscribers are mobilising their close associates and family members to snap up units in the estate to enjoy from its impressive benefits.

The 1800-unit affordable housing estate sits on a 74-hectare land in Upper Sokponba axis of Benin City and offers a mix of housing options. About 100 units of the houses are ready for occupation, even as work intensifies on other phases of the estate project.

A cross-section of subscribers on the project said that they are excited about the prospect of living in the estate, which is a novel idea by the state government, adding that they were calling on their friends and family members to also snap up units at the estate.

Mr. Edmund Igbinoba said that the major guarantee on the project is the government’s backing, which forecloses any doubt on the deliverability of the project. He added that the growing profile of the estate and the actualisation of a number of promises made by the state government on the project have motivated him to encourage his associates to also take up units in the project.

According to him, “I am excited about the estate project for a number of reasons, chief of which is the state government’s support, which has been reaffirmed with the award for reconstruction of the Benin-Abraka Road. I am also impressed with the rate of development. This is why I am asking my people to join me in this journey at the estate.”

Barr. Oaikhena Osagie said that he has been speaking to a number of his relatives to join him in purchasing units in the estate because of the assurance of relevant title documents to the property, which has been guaranteed by the state governor and the developers of the estate.

“There is nothing more reassuring than when you are in safe hands. We are in safe hands with this project. I have subscribed for a unit and I am mobilising other friends to join me,” he said.