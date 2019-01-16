Emmanuel vows to pay new minimum wage, but…

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has assured workers of his readiness to pay the N30,000 new minimum wage.

Emmanuel, who spoke on Monday in Uyo during consultation with the state chapters of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC; Trade Union Congress, TUC, and other affiliated unions, noted that the state government was only waiting for the Federal Government to decide on the new minimum wage.

He described labour as the bedrock of development in any nation and commended the unions in the state for their support towards his administration so far.

His words: “Labour is the key to development. You cannot relegate labour to the background.

“Minimum wage has never been an issue; it is just that it has been a matter of legislation. We are waiting for directions from the Federal Government. Once the direction is given, we will pay.

“I have done my best to make sure that workers do not suffer. I pay salaries even when I do not receive allocation.

“You did not elect me to make excuses, but to find solution to problems.”