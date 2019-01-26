Emilliano Sala: 55,000 petitions for resumption of search operation

Although the Police have officially called off further search operation, a petition launched in France to have the search resumed has gathered more than 55,000 signatures.

Cardiff City’s owner Vincent Tan said: “Monday evening’s news shook everyone at Cardiff City FC to the core.

“The response from the football community has been truly touching and we place on record our sincere thanks to those who have sent messages of support.

“We also thank everyone involved with the search and rescue operation, and continue to pray for Emiliano, David Ibbotson and their families.”

His former club Nantes, along with many of its players, backed Sala’s sister, Romina Sala’s calls for the search to resume, saying: “FC Nantes learned searches for the missing plane have been called off. These cannot stop.”

Three planes and five helicopters racked up 80 hours combined flying time looking for the plane, working alongside two lifeboats and other passing ships.