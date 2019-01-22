Emenike woos town unions for Buhari

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—THE Court recognized All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike has called on the association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, to mobilise for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that Buhari means well for Ndigbo.

Emenike, who spoke when the leadership of ASETU paid him a visit at his Umukabia, Umuahia North country home, reminded them of the various projects Buhari has done for the South East in the last three years.

Fellow Muslims dealt with me in election tribunal – Buhari

Speaking at his country home when he received members of the ASETU, Emenike said that every ethnic group in the country has their own political agenda and that time has come for Ndigbo to have theirs as well.

It’s nonsensical to deceive Nigerians with ethnicity, religion, Buhari fumes

Emenike who praised the members of the association for their visit, explained that the visit would mark a turning point in the scheme of things for the entire Ndigbo and urged them to go home and mobilize for Buhari’s 2019 re-election.