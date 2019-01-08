Emah Bassey didn’t touch Amanam Nkanga—Ewang

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State, Group Capt. Sam Ewang(retd), has faulted reports that Emah Bassey, a two-term member of the House of Representatives had, penultimate Sunday, attacked the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel, and younger brother to Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, Mr. Amanam Nkanga.

Ewang also faulted claims by Air Commodore Nkanga that he was the target and not his younger brother, saying his investigation revealed that Amanam Nkanga used boys to invade the compound of one Ndiana’s father, who decided to join APC, destroying canopies and chairs that were arranged for an APC meeting.

Ewang, in an interview with Vanguard in Uyo, said he gathered that after Amanam Nkanga and his boys destroyed those things and left, the suspects later returned with weapons to disrupt the meeting and scare people away.

Ewang explained that they (people at the APC meeting) were taken unawares because they were not expecting that the thugs would come back to attack them and scare away people from the meeting, adding that from his investigation what Emah Bassey did was to report the matter to the Police.

He said: “The true version of what happened is that Emah never touched that boy and the actions were not premeditated.

“Nobody is looking for Nkanga because if anybody wants to get him, they will get him in one minute. And I am believing that the brother must have gone to the extreme before anybody will touch him in that environment, because that is their environment.

“Nobody should try to tell lies against Emah. I have called Emah, interviewed him and I know he cannot tell lies to me.

“Apart from Emah, I have interviewed other people that were there and I have been told that the only thing Emah did was to go and call the Police.”