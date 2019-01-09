Onyeagba flags off free medical care in his constituency Njikoka

No fewer than 10,000 people has started the new year on a good note as Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba, a philanthropist extended his reach out gesture of free medical care, in collaboration with Mercy Hour Foundation at his home town Anaocha, Njikoka local government area in Anambra State.

Amb. Onyeagba who is a candidate for Njikoka, Anaocha, Dunukofia Federal Constituency in the forthcoming election under the platform of All Progressive Congress APC embarked on this reach out project as part of humanitarian effort to his constituency.

The free medical treatment kick started in Njikoka local government area yesterday January 8 extended today 9th at Amaenye hall and will continue in Dunukofia LGA on the 10th and 11th at Oye Market and Ilo Umuajana. The program will be concluded at Anaocha LGA on the 12th, through 13th and 14th, at Umubiala hall, Nri Hall and Ezi Neni respectively.

In a statement to the press, the project coordinator stated; “The innovative project is an initiative of Amb. Elijah Onyeagba, the APC candidate for Njikoka/ Anaocha/Dunukofia federal constituency in Anambra state. He is known to be vibrant, proactive and most importantly a leader with unique intelligence and an extraordinary love for humanity.

“His able capacity in mobilizing grass root supports has remained one of his gainful antecedents in politics and governance in Nigeria. However, with such a live changing medical support for his constituency, it’s undoubtedly obvious that Amb. Elijah’s victory at the Federal house of representative race is fruition.”

The outreach focuses on specialised cases of nose, eye and throat illnesses, paediatrics, urology, anaesthesia, ophthalmology, dentistry, malaria, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis and typhoid. Regardless, participants will also receive free medicated eye glasses and treated mosquito nets.