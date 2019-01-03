Elections: There’ll be no violence in Ijaw riverine communities —Youth leader

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI— Ijaw riverine communities in Delta State have been assured that there will be no violence in their areas during this year’s general election.

Youths leader in Niger Delta, Samson Fetimi, who spoke in Warri, said it was a decision reached among stakeholders in Ijaw riverine communities that no violence will be recorded during the elections in the areas.

He appealed to politicians not to recruit youths for violence during the general polls, stressing that electorate should vote leaders they can trust to promote common good.

He said: “We in the riverine communities have taken the decision that we will not allow political crisis in the communities, no politician will cause trouble for us.

“I want to advise that everyone should vote wisely and the youths should not allow themselves to be used. They should be focused, see Nigeria as our only country. Politicians should also not sponsor crisis.”