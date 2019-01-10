Elections: Politicians warn against violence in Urhobo communities

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI— Politicians have been urged to stop any plot to foment crisis in Urhobo area of Delta State during the general election.

Convener, Delta Central Equity Group, DCEG, Mr Morris Idiovwa, gave the warning, yesterday, in Warri, stressing that Urhobo youths would resist any move to turn their communities into theatre of war during the elections.

The pro Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, group alleged that there was plot to trigger crisis in Urhobo area to rig the elections in favour of one of the political parties.

It said: “Our message to the opposition is simple: Urhobo youths will not allow peace to be truncated in Delta State because of elections. We shall stand against any plot and plotters of chaos in our state.

“All Urhobo youths are currently being sensitised and preparing to resist their plans to plunge Delta State into crisis because of their selfish interest.

“We have details of a plot to plunge Delta Central into crisis during the election as a precursor for Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to declare the election inconclusive and call for a rerun.”