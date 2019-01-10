Breaking News
Translate

Elections: Politicians warn against violence in Urhobo communities

On 1:57 amIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—  Politicians have been urged to stop any plot to foment crisis in Urhobo area of Delta State during the general election.

Convener,  Delta  Central Equity Group, DCEG, Mr Morris Idiovwa, gave the warning, yesterday, in Warri, stressing that Urhobo youths  would resist any move to turn their communities into theatre of war during the elections.

Omo-Agege deserves second term — Urhobo PGs

The  pro Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,  group  alleged that there was plot to trigger crisis in Urhobo area to rig the elections in favour of  one of the political parties.

It said: “Our message to the opposition is simple: Urhobo youths will not allow peace to be truncated in Delta State  because of elections. We shall stand against any plot and plotters of chaos in our state.

“All Urhobo youths are currently being sensitised and preparing to resist their plans to plunge Delta State into crisis because of their selfish interest.

“We have details of a plot to plunge Delta Central into crisis during the election as a precursor for Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to declare the election inconclusive and call for a rerun.”

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.