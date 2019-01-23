Elections: Obiano drums support for APGA candidates

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has appealed to people of the state to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the upcoming elections.

He said voting for APGA would help him sustain the tempo of development across the state.

Obiano made the appeal when he paid a thank you visit to the people of Ihiala Local Government Area at its headquarters in Ihiala on Wednesday.

The governor said the best way for the people to support his administration’s development strides was for them to massively vote the candidates of APGA in the 2019 general elections.

Obiano, who said his visit was to thank the people for voting him for the second term in office, added that with massive support to APGA’s candidates, he would have a peaceful reign.

“I have three more years to provide democracy dividends to our people, if we have APGA in control of the state Assembly we will continue to do our jobs unhindered.

“But, if the opposition is allowed to have their way, it means that development will be stalled,” he said.

Obiano noted that his thank you visit was in line with the promise made before the governorship poll held in the state in November 2018, saying that a number of areas had been visited.

He assured that if the people would listen to his appeal and vote the party’s candidates, another thank you visit would be made to the area.

Mr Marcel Ifejiofor, the State Commissioner for Works used the visit to list ongoing and completed road projects in the area and charged the people to furnish his office with update on performance of contractors.

He said that the ministry expected residents of communities where government had ongoing projects to monitor if the jobs were done properly.

Mr Norbert Obi, the State Chairman of APGA said Gov. Obiano would hand over 800 bags of rice, N8.9 million and pieces of wrappers to the 20 political wards in Ihiala to support them.

NAN reports that the governor, during the visit, handed over the party’s flags to the two State Assembly Candidates for Ihiala constituency one and two.

He also introduced the House of Representatives and Senatorial candidates for the area to APGA supporters who thronged the St. Martin Catholic Church, Ihiala playground venue of the visit.