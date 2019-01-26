Elections: NYSC, security agencies assure corps members of safety

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-THE National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, has assured its serving corps members who will be participating as ad-hoc staff in the conduct of next month’s general elections of their safety in the field.

Similarly, both the military and police have also assured the corps members that they have made every arrangement to ensure that their lives are protected during the exercise.

Director General of NYSC, Major General Sulaiman Kazaure gave the assurance in Enugu, yesterday, when he visited security agencies in the state ahead of the elections.

Kazaure said his visit was to solicit the assistance of the security agencies in protecting the lives of NYSC corps members taking part in the exercise.

Kazaure said “The Youth Corps members are national assets that are so precious and because they are going to be used as an adhoc staff in the elections they have to be protected.”

The General Officer, GOC 82 division of Nigeria Army in Enugu, Major General A S

Maikomo, told the NYSC that the army was ready to ensure that the corps members would be protected.

Represented by the Chief of Staff of the division, Major General Ginikanwa Nwosu, Maikomo said “we will organise security briefing before the election to make sure that our officers take the protection of corps members seriously.

“There will be security phone number that will be released incase of any eventuality, maikomo said.

In the same vain, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Damallam Muhammad, said that as far as elections were concerned, the Police play critical roles to ensure hitch free exercises.

He said that the police will do everything possible to preserve the life of Corps members in the elections

Danmalam said, “We have had meetings with INEC, Political Parties and European Union in preparation for the election. All is to ensure that the elections are peaceful.

“We therefore assure you that your corps members will not have anything to regret in partaking in the exercise.”