Elections not worth blood of Edo citizens—CP

By Gabriel Enogholase & Alemma Aliu

BENIN—AHEAD of the general election, Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, has told stakeholders in the state that the blood of every Edo State citizen is “more precious than the election.”

Odumosu, who spoke in Benin yesterday on peace accord at a stakeholders’ meeting, said: “One thing is certain, election will come and go, but Edo State will remain.

“Consequently, the blood of every Edo State citizen is more precious than the election.

“We definitely do not need to lose anybody or group in order to cling to power. This is the time to get it right so that we can prove to the world that Edo State can set the pace for a peaceful, free, fair and credible election in Nigeria.

“Election is not a war and should not be seen as one. Always remember that in any contest, there must be losers and winners.

“Thus, we must prepare our minds and resolve that we shall go into this contest in the spirit of sportsmanship.”

Odumosu told the gathering that the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, had emplaced strategic action plans to police the forthcoming elections, saying “I am convinced and promise you that his strategic action plans will not only get us out of the woods, but will also reposition the Force and make her the envy of all.”