Elections: NASFAT holds special prayer Feb. 3

As part of its commitment toward ensuring peaceful co-existence and harmony in Nigeria, the Nasrul lahi l faith Society (NASFAT) said it would hold a special prayer to ensure hitch- free, peaceful and non violent polls.

In a statement on Wednesday, signed by the Publicity Secretary of NASFAT, Mr Banji Busari said that the special prayer for peace would hold on Feb. 3 at NASFAT Islamic Centre Klm 35, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

He said that the prayer entitled, “Oh Allah Let This Election Bring Peace and Progress in Nigeria” would focus on interceding to Allah for Peace and prosperity to reign in Nigeria, before, during and after the election.

“The Special prayer is also intended to offer prayers towards emergence of credible candidates with the genuine capacity to use the instrumentality of their political positions to bring progress to our country.

“Towards this event, the Chief Missioner, Imam Abdulazeez Onike will be leading over forty NASFAT missioners from Lagos and Ogun States to offer special prayers for the nation and the candidates.

“The candidates contesting the elections which cut across several political parties have been invited, which will also be used to admonish them on the need to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.

“The event will be attended by over 100 branches representing three zones of NASFAT Society namely Lagos Zone one, Lagos zone two and Ogun zones.

“It will also be attended by the entire leadership of NASFAT led by its President Engr Kamil Bolarinwa. The Special prayer will hold simultaneously in the all the 16 zones of NASFAT both in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

“This is not the first time that NASFAT will be holding special prayers to herald the conduct of elections in the country and our prayers and that of other Nigerians have been answered.