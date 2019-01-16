Elections: Mrs Buhari, APC governors’ wives urge women, youths to vote massively for APC

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, and wives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors in the North-East on Wednesday called on women and youths to vote massively vote for the APC in the forthcoming general election.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented by Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, made the call alongside the governors’ wives at the APC North-East Women and Youths Town Hall meeting held in Bauchi.

She also advised them to remember the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC , adding that there was a lot to be grateful for.

“ The wife of the president has asked me to remind you of the good work done by the APC; there are many,for example ,feeding your children in schools .

“Moreso,the farmers are benefiting from the Anchor Borrowers Programme and farmers who sell the foodstuff have been been making money and youths are benefiting from the N-power project .

“There is also the Trader Moni that people have benefited from, among others. So, I urge you to take care of your voter cards to vote for the APC ,’’ the First Lady said.

She urged youths to vote massively for the APC to enable them to progress, and steer clear of violence during the forthcoming general elections.

Alhaji Audu Katagum, Deputy Governor of Bauchi State,thanked the president for the projects he executed in the North-East as well as the restoration of peace in the zone.

Katagum said that Bauchi state had benefited from the Buhari-led administration’s programmes such as good roads, rail lines and other projects.

Because of these, he said, Bauchi and other states in the region would vote for the APC again to enable it to continue continue with the good work.

Retired Brig.-Gen.Buba Marwa,Chairman Central Working Committee ,APC Women and Youths ,Presidential Campaign Team, said the APC government had brought security to the North-East, and therefore, deserved a second term to enable it to totally eradicate insurgency in the region and complete the Mambilla project.

Mrs Mairo Al-makura ,the Nassarawa State governor’s wife, urged women and youths not to sell their votes as doing so could ruin their future.

Former Deputy Governor of Plateau,Mrs Pauline Tallen, said that APC was targeting women and youths’ votes due to their population and relevance .

Tallen, therefore, urged them to vote for APC at all levels to enable the party continue with the good work.

News men report that APC youths and women leaders in the region who attended the rally promised their support to mobilise their counterparts to vote for the APC administration for continuity.(NAN)