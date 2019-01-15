Elections: INEC shops for 18,000 ad-hoc staff in Enugu State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will require 18,000 ad-hoc staff for the smooth conduct of the 2019 general elections in Enugu State.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Emeka Ononamadu, disclosed this in Enugu on Tuesday during an interview with the Newsmen.

The state has 260 political wards scattered within its 17 local government areas.

‘‘INEC in Enugu State requires a total of 18,000 ad-hoc staff for the 2019 polls; made up of 16,438 active and 1,562 back- up ad-hoc staff.

‘‘This is to ensure that INEC does not in any way allow an untrained ad-hoc staff to take part in the conduct of 2019 general elections in the state.

‘‘As you are aware, the full compliments of staff per voting location are four ad-hoc staff, excluding security officials.’’

The commissioner said that in Enugu State the bulk of the ad-hoc staff of the commission would be sourced from the National Youth Service Corps, ‘‘which already has over 15,000.’’

He added that, ‘‘the balance will be sourced from federal tertiary institutions in the state’’.

He said that mobilisation and recruitment of the ad-hoc staff and other categories had begun and would be completed by next week.

Ononamadu revealed that the training and posting would commence in the last week of January.

Recalls that INEC in Enugu State has over 400 permanent staff.