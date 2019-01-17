Elections: I will improve education, healthcare, youths empowerment through legislation- Anyaso

House of representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and founder of New Nigeria Movement 2019, NN19, Chima Anyaso has assured that he will, through legislative actions, ensure an increase in investment towards education, healthcare, and youth empowerment especially through agriculture and improving the creative economy.

Anyaso gave the assurance during the Abia election debate yesterday in Umuahia. He assured the electorate that he will see to it that his private initiative in education with the Ahuoma Anyaso Educational Foundation is replicated around Bende and also that on healthcare he will ensure that the various health centers within Bende are revamped with equipment provided and doctors available at all times to cater to Bende people, especially children and the elderly.

Speaking further, Anyaso decried the neglect of the youths of Bende offering to ensure that jobs will be created for the youths by revamping the agricultural sector and effectively creating new jobs by developing the creative economy. He assured that unlike his opponent, he will be bring onboard new perspectives in legislative representation for Bende people who are eager to be properly represented at the house of representative by a competent and qualified person as himself.

He said “I will work on legislation that will attract development in education, healthcare, youth development, and the environment. I will see to it that farmers are supported and that children of school age are able to access quality education, and I will look into the cost of schooling and how we can make life more meaningful for our people”

He decried attempt by the opposition to use zoning as a bargaining chip saying such will bring about unnecessary division in Bende that is currently very united. He called on the electorates to vote him because of his credentials and not because of his zone. He said the call for zoning is lazy and invalid.