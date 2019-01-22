Elections: Get your PVCs, Okowa tells people in Delta

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has urged the people of the state to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to enable them exercise their franchise in the forthcoming general elections.

Okowa made the call on Tuesday during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in Otor-Udu, the administrative headquarters of Udu Local Government Area.

Okowa urged the people to vote massively for the party, assuring that he would double the infrastructure development in the area.

Reports have it that that elections in Udu are always won by the opposition parties.

“Some politicians do not develop certain areas because the people did not vote for them, but I am not that type.

“I have been able to attract massive development to Udu and I assure you that the development will be doubled in my second term.

“I have constructed and rehabilitated a lot of roads and schools in Udu and some new contracts have also been awarded.

“We will triple the empowerment of youths, women, and the widows.

“2015 is over, in this 2019, I urge you to vote massively for the party in the forthcoming general elections,” Okowa said.

He, however, urged them to intensify campaign for party in their respective areas to ensure its victory.

Mr Solomon Funkekeme, the state Director-General of the party’s campaign organisation, urged the people to replicate the massive turnout on the days of election.

He said: ‘’he who comes to equity must come with clean hands.

“Great Ogboru, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, knows that it is not the turn of Delta Central, going by the zoning formula in the state.

“It is the turn of Delta North, so we should allow Delta North to take its share.

‘’Your destiny is in the hand of equity, get your PVC ready and campaign from house to house,” he said.

Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, Chairman, the state campaign committee Chairman, urged the people to unite and vote for the governor’s re-election.

“Okowa has done enough for the people of Udu that must be translated into voting. You have not been marginalised in any way,” he said.

The state Chairman of the party, Kingsley Esiso, urged the people to vote for the party from presidency to the House of Assembly.