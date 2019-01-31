Elections: Eyengho takes campaign to Ogbe-ijoh

The All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for Warri South West constituency, Comrade Eyengho Besidone has taken his campaign train to the HRM Pere Ama-Okosu of Ogbe Ijoh Kingdom.

Alongside the Eyengho Besidone Campaign Organisation (TEBCO), his supporters and well-wishers, Comrade Besidone, during the visit, told the monarch that they were at the palace to seek his blessing and prayers for a successful outcome of his political journey. He informed the king that he was vying for the Delta State House of Assembly seat to represent the good people of Warri South West constituency.

The royal father welcomed members of TEBCO and other individuals to his palace, stating that his doors are always open to receive visitors irrespective of class, religion, race and political affiliation.

Besidone thanked the monarch for the warm reception given to him and his supporters, telling theroyal father that if elected, he had three things to guarantee the people of his constituency, which are ”to make laws that will better the lives of the people of constituency; to ensure that budgeting and appropriation favour his constituency and to ensure that oversight functions are done appropriately through what he termed “the 3Os for sustainable development”.

He also stated that if elected, the lingering dispute between Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja will be brought to an end in his first six months in the house. He thanked the royal father for the opportunity to speak after which he retired to his seat.

Addressing Eyengho after his stating of intentions, the monarch remarked that he had no iota of doubt concerning the level of his (Besidone) preparedness. However, he stated that he could only bless and pray for all aspirants as he is a father to them all due to his position as a traditional ruler.