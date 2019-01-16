Elections: Court case, allegations witch hunt by the opposition- Anyaso

House of representatives candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State Dr. Chima Anyaso has said that the recent court case and allegations leveled against him is another witch hunt masterminded by the opposition in Abia state who are bent on tarnishing his good image ahead of the crucial house of representatives election.

The Chima Anyaso Media Organisation made this disclosure in a statement on Wednesday noting that Anyaso is not worried by the antics of the main opposition in Abia because it is the trademark of that political party to use any means to destroy the image of credible opponents.

The statement read in part “that this case is coming up now should give serious concern to every right-thinking person. Just a few days to an election which our candidate, Chima Anyaso is sure of winning regardless of what is thrown at him.

“We want the world to know that this is an allegation and a witch hunt that has no bases but merely being used to cast aspersion and smear on the well-accepted profile and candidature of Anyaso as the next house of a representative member from Bende Federal Constituency. It is all politics and bad politics from the Jittery opposition as usual.

“That this matter is coming up now is clearly the handwork of the opposition and detractors in Abia state.

“We call on the media to always verify facts before publishing as the opposition and detractors are feeding the public with unnecessary lies and fake news”.