Elections: APC recruits door-to-door vote canvassers for Buhari, Sanwo-Olu

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Ahead of the forthcoming elections, All Progressives Congress, APC in Lagos has recruited thousands of door-to-door vote canvassers to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari and its other candidates win in Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, LCDA.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, while addressing the officers during the flag-off of the ‘Get out and vote for APC candidate’ held at Ejigbo mini-stadium, explained that the canvassers were selected based on commitment to principles and agenda of the APC.

According to him, “Our party, the APC, needs all the support it requires to accomplish this task. We are competing with over 60 parties nationwide and no fewer than 40 parties are contesting with us in the Oshodi-Isolo constituency 2. In an electioneering period such as this, it is normal for other parties to try to put down the Herculean and heroic efforts of the Asiwaju movement which has moved from the Alliance for Democracy, AD to the Action Congress and now the All Progressives Congress.”

Bamigbetan also urged that they correct ongoing move by some political parties to mis-interpret programmes and projects of the party to electorate, basically to paint an image that APC had not achieved any success.

Bamigbetan informed that the achievements of the Asiwaju movement in Ejigbo were legendary, saying that the establishment of the Ejigbo LCDA was the achievement of the APC.

According to him, the APC had executed several projects in Ejigbo, some of which included: Ejigbo Multipurpose Centre, modern secretariat, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Primary School, Oladele Alake Primary School, Primary healthcare centres at Onaiwamimo, Free meal, free uniforms, Free GCE forms, free JAMB forms, and free vocational education, among others.

He said the APC, therefore, had more than enough to convince Ejigbo people to vote the party on February 16 and March 2, but noted that party supporters could not sit at home and expect miracles on Election Day.