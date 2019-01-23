Elections: AD ‘ll break the jinx of APC’s godfatherism House of Assembly candidate vows

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the general elections, a House of Assembly candidate in Alimosho Federal Constituency, under the platform of Alliance for Democracy, AD, Olayinka Sanni, has vowed to put an end to the politics of All Progressives Congress, APC, godfatherism in the area and deliver true dividends of democracy to the people.

Sanni, a legal practitioner, and a pastor, made the remarks while speaking with Vanguard on his vision and mission for Alimosho if elected as a member of the house of assembly, representing Alimosho constituency in the coming election.

The AD candidate who expressed disappointment of poor representative of the area in the last 16 years, urged the electorate to vote for their emancipation and return power to the people by voting for him during the poll.

He said, “It has been 16 years of total failure of representation for Alimosho people. If they had done anything worthy of praise, there would have been no resentment against Bola Yusuf’s imposition. I mean, the incumbent representing us at the assembly. I challenged him to point to any political bills he moved at the assembly, show us how many lives he has touched and I dare him to publish how much he had spent from his constituency allowance and what is his budget.

“I will do what has not been done before. And that will be, transparency. I will let people see what legislative functions are about. There is no transparency. And the reason people haven’t asked questions is that they have weaponised poverty in Nigeria, the electorate come and clap for them.”

On the issue of godfatherism, Sanni said, “I don’t have any Godfather that I report to but I have God upstairs that I pray to. A certain percentage of that fund goes to the Godfathers and because there is no virile opposition to put this in check.

“So my coming out, I see it as a movement for the emancipation of Alimosho people. I believe it is achievable and take-able. I believe by God’s grace we shall surely win it back and return power to the people and bring back dividends of democracy to the people.

“Nobody ever believed Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode would not be given the second term because, during his term, Alimosho witnessed monumental developments but nothing from its legislative counterpart. Ambode sin, according to godfather is because he is not a party man who should have given them unfettered access to the state’s vault.

“I’m going to do an audacious thing that has not been done before. Transparency is all legislative is all about. My tenure, by God’s grace, will witness transparency, accountability devoid of godfatherism.

“The godfathers feel they can play with the lives of the people at all time, No, it’s not going to be possible this time around. I’m breaking the jinx of godfatherism in Alimosho by God’s grace. This time it will be the end of godfatherism in Alimosho. I’m not seeking to take the world, I’m only seeking to take my neighbor. And as I do it inch by inch, we will take back the power from them. APC knew they are in for trouble because their members are in disarray.”