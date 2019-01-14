Election: We’ll not tolerate vote-buying, says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it will not tolerate vote buying by Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) during the forthcoming general elections.

Acting Head, Media and Publicity of the commission, Mr Tony Orilade, said this at an event tagged: “Say No To Vote-Buying” in Abuja, on Monday.

Orilade said it was becoming a trend that politicians buy votes from the electorate instead of going to campaign and sell their policies and programmes to them.

“It is a crime and should not be tolerated and the only way we can do that is to create awareness that there is danger in vote-buying.

“When you sell your vote, you have mortgaged your conscience for four years. You can’t complain because you have sold it.

“Vote the person you believe in; vote the person you believe will protect and provide for the citizens,” he said.