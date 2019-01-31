Election violence: Give particular attention to Kaduna, Rivers, others — CSOs

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Less than three weeks to the general election, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, have charged the police and other security agencies to give particular attention to post-election violence-prone states, such as Kaduna, Rivers and Plateau.

Speaking at election security summit organised by the Police Service Commission, in Abuja, yesterday, Dr. Hussain Abdul, Country Director of PLAN International, said security agencies must take proactive measures to nip in the bud, pre-election and post-election violence in all hot spots across the country.

According to him, other states prone to election violence are Benue, Cross River, Kano, Oyo, Bauchi and Ogun.

He said: “There are states that you need to watch. You have to watch Kaduna, Plateau, Cross River and Rivers, that has a history of election violence.

“You need to watch Benue, Oyo and to a lesser extent, Kano, Bauchi and Ogun states.”

“Even in the states, so identified, the agencies should zero-in on micro hot spots. These are communities with history of election violence. Often these places are areas that have a history of communal or ethno-religious violence.

‘’In such communities, political leanings are often ethno-religious-based and as such, every election violence takes a larger ethno-religious dimension and could become large scale.”

Dr. Abdu said that security agencies should not look at election violence in isolation of the soci-economic challenges confronting the nation.

“We should not look at election violence in isolation. The level of unemployment, the number of our young people out there without jobs, the depth of corruption and how it erodes the security system, and the level of social and economic inequality in our society.

“We need to look at election violence in this context to enable us know what kind of security architecture we need to put in place, to address these problems. Post-election violence are more protracted and of large scale than the violence on election days. You must know the history of violence in those areas.

“The way election security is managed defines the integrity of the elections. So if you talk about the integrity of an election, it is about how free, the fairness and acceptability,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Mr. Idris Bawa of the Nigerian Policing Programme said all Nigerians must work in harmony for credible and peaceful elections in the weeks to come.

He warned that if the nation failed to conduct free and fair elections which results would be acceptable to all stakeholders, the nation and the African continent would be in trouble.

He said: “The military is overstretched. The Police and the NSCDC are over-stretched. Everyone of us has to monitor and pray for Nigeria for the elections to succeed.

“We are Nigerians. We have no other country to call our own. If we don’t get this election right, all of us will be in trouble.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, tasked police and other security personnel on elections duty to be professional and avoid any act of partisanship.

The commission, he revealed, would deploy monitors across the nation, adding that such monitors would report on any misconduct by police officers, which would attract sanctions.

“Our monitoring will be backed by publicized dedicated telephone hot lines to enable citizens make prompt reports in the event they observe any misconduct by any police officer.

‘’The PSC will, in turn, ensure that such reports are processed and sanctions meted out to any erring officer, if the alleged act is proven,” Smith warned.